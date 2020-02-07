Ayyappanum Koshiyum: Prithviraj Sukumaran & Biju Menon Impress With The Promo Song!

Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the highly anticipated Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon starrer is finally hitting the theatres today. The movie, which is directed by Sachy has already garnered the attention of the audiences with its exceptional teaser, trailer, and songs. Recently, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon, the lead actors turned singers once again for Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

The actors lent their voices to the recently released promo song of the movie, which has been going viral on social media. The highly interesting promo song video was released through the official social media pages of the Mohanlal, the complete actor recently. The highly interesting promo song is written by BK Harinarayanan and composed by Jakes Bejoy.