Ayyappanum Koshiyum: Prithviraj Sukumaran & Biju Menon Impress With The Promo Song!

Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the highly anticipated Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon starrer is finally hitting the theatres today. The movie, which is directed by Sachy has already garnered the attention of the audiences with its exceptional teaser, trailer, and songs. Recently, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon, the lead actors turned singers once again for Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

The actors lent their voices to the recently released promo song of the movie, which has been going viral on social media. The highly interesting promo song video was released through the official social media pages of the Mohanlal, the complete actor recently. The highly interesting promo song is written by BK Harinarayanan and composed by Jakes Bejoy.

The promo song has already crossed the 170 K views and 15 K likes on YouTube within the first few hours. Expectations are definitely riding high on Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which is said to be an out and out realistic action thriller.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum revolves around the clash between Ayyappan, who serves at the Attappadi police station and Koshi, who comes to the village with a motive. Prithviraj Sukumaran is appearing as Havildar Koshi Kurian in the movie, which features Biju Menon in the role of Ayyappan Nair, a senior police officer.

The movie features an ensemble star cast including director Ranjith, Anu Mohan, director Johny Antony, Shaju Sreedhar, Anil Nedumangadu, Tharikida Sabu, Anna Reshma Rajan, Gowri Nanda, and so on. Ranjith, the senior filmmaker is appearing in the role of Kurian, the father of Koshi in the Sachy directorial. The senior filmmaker has earlier played the role of Prithviraj's father in the 2019-released Anjali Menon movie Koode.

Sudeep Elaman handles the cinematography of the movie which is scripted by director Sachy himself. The songs and background score are composed by Jakes Bejoy. Ayyappanum Koshiyum is jointly produced by Ranjith and PM Sasidharan under the banner Gold Coin Motion Pictures.