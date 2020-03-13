Ayyappanum Koshiyum Tamil Remake Rights Are Bagged By The Makers Of Aadukalam & Jigarthanda!

Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the action thriller that features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead roles, has already emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of recent times. The movie, which is written and directed by Sachy succeeded in impressing both the audiences and critics. As per the latest updates, the Tamil remake rights of Ayyappanum Koshiyum is sold.

Recently, the makers revealed that the Tamil remake rights of the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon have been bagged by the S Kathiresan, the producer of the blockbuster Tamil movies Aadukalam and Jigarthanda. The news was officially confirmed by the makers through the official social media pages of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, recently.

The reports regarding the remake came out as a big surprise for the audiences, who thoroughly enjoyed the film. The netizens have already begun discussions regarding the Tamil star cast. The majority of the audiences have been suggesting Jayam Ravi and Vijay Sethupathi for the roles played by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon respectively, in the original.

However, the latest reports suggest that producer S Kathiresan and his team have not finalised the director of the project and lead cast, yet. The makers are expected to make an official announcement on the Tamil remake and introduce the director and star cast, very soon.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which marked Prithviraj-Biju Menon duo's comeback after a short gap, was released on February 7, 2020. The movie, which is made with a moderate budget, has already crossed the prestigious 30-Crore mark at the worldwide box office and emerged as one of the all-time highest-grossing films of the Malayalam cinema industry. The Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon starrer is currently streaming on the Amazon Prime platform.

Also Read:

Prithviraj-Indrajith Duo's Ayalvaashi: Here Is An Update

Prithviraj And Blessy To Kickstart The Final Schedule Of Aadujeevitham Amidst Coronavirus Scare!