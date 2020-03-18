Ayyappanum Koshiyum Telugu Remake Rights Are Bagged By The Makers Of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo!

Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the action thriller that features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead roles, is one of the most-loved Malayalam films of recent past. The movie, which is written and directed by Sachy, has equally impressed the cine-goes outside Kerala. The remake rights of Ayyappanum Koshiyum are now in high demand.

As per the latest reports, the Telugu remake rights of the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon starrer are now sold. The Telugu remake rights are bagged by the producer of the recently released Allu Arjun starring blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi. The makers of Ayyappanum Koshiyum confirmed the reports through the official social media pages of the movie, recently.

Even though the team is yet to finalise the director and lead cast of the Telugu remake, the rumour mills suggest that some highly popular actors of Telugu cinema are approached to reprise the roles of Prithviraj and Biju Menon. More details regarding the Telugu remake are expected to be revealed soon.

Recently, the Tamil remake rights of the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon were bagged by the S Kathiresan, the producer of the blockbuster Tamil movies Aadukalam and Jigarthanda. The netizens, who are highly excited about the Tamil remake, have been suggesting several popular names including Vijay Sethupathi and Jayam Ravi, for the lead roles.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which marked Prithviraj and Biju Menon's collaboration with writer-director Sachy after the great success of Anarkali, was released on February 7, 2020. The movie, which is made with a moderate budget, has reportedly made a total business of over 50 Crores and emerged as one of the all-time highest-grossing films of the Malayalam cinema industry. The acclaimed film is currently streaming on the popular OTT platform Amazon Prime.

