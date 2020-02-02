Ayyappanum Koshiyum: The First Song Video Of The Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon Starrer Goes Viral!

Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon starring action thriller is all set to hit the theatres this February. Recently, the makers revealed the first song video of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The unique song was officially released by the lead actor Prithviraj Sukumaran through his official social media pages.

The Kalakkatha song is penned and rendered by Nanchamma, a folklore singer from Attapady and composed by the renowned musician Jakes Bejoy. This is unarguably one of the most unique and catchy songs of Malayalam cinema in the recent past. The interesting song video has already reached 200 K views and 20 K likes within the first few hours of its release.