Ayyappanum Koshiyum: The First Song Video Of The Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon Starrer Goes Viral!

Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon starring action thriller is all set to hit the theatres this February. Recently, the makers revealed the first song video of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The unique song was officially released by the lead actor Prithviraj Sukumaran through his official social media pages.

The Kalakkatha song is penned and rendered by Nanchamma, a folklore singer from Attapady and composed by the renowned musician Jakes Bejoy. This is unarguably one of the most unique and catchy songs released in Malayalam cinema in the recent past. The interesting song video has already reached 200 K views and 20 K likes within the first few hours of its release.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which is written and directed by the renowned scriptwriter turned filmmaker Sachy, is said to be a realistic action thriller. Both Prithviraj and Biju have earlier associated with the writer-director for several films, including the highly appreciated love story Anarkali.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is appearing as Havildar Koshi Kurian in the movie, which features Biju Menon in the role of Ayyappan Nair, a senior police officer. Ayyappanum Koshiyum revolves around the clash between Ayyappan, who serves at the Attappadi police station and Koshi, who comes to the village with a motive.

The movie features an ensemble star cast including director Ranjith, Anu Mohan, director Johny Antony, Shaju Sreedhar, Anil Nedumangadu, Tharikida Sabu, Anna Reshma Rajan, Gowri Nanda, and so on. Ranjith, the senior filmmaker is appearing in the role of Kurian, the father of Koshi in the Sachy directorial. The senior filmmaker has earlier played the role of Prithviraj's father in the 2019-released Anjali Menon movie Koode.

Sudeep Elaman is the director of photography. The songs and background score are composed by Jakes Bejoy. Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which is jointly produced by Ranjith and PM Sasidharan under the banner Gold Coin Motion Pictures, will hit the theatres on February 7, 2020.