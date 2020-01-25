Ayyappanum Koshiyum: The Official Trailer Crosses 1 Million Views!

The recently released official trailer of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon starrer, has thoroughly impressed the movie fanatics and industry members. The trailer, which was jointly released by about 25 leading stars of Malayalam cinema has been going viral on social media. Now, the official trailer of Ayyappanum Koshiyum has crossed 1 Million views.

As per the reports, the trailer crossed 1 million views on YouTube within the first 24 hours of its release and has also been trending on the number one position. Prithviraj Sukumaran, the lead actor revealed the news through his official social media pages recently, along with a special poster of Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

The brilliant trailer suggests that Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which is directed by the popular writer-filmmaker Sachy, will be a different cinematic experience for the audiences. The biggest plus points of trailer are the lead actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon, Jakes Bejoy's background score and Sudeep Elaman's stunning visuals.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which is written and directed by Sachi, revolves around the clash between Ayyappan, a senior cop who serves at the Attappadi police station and Koshi, an ex-army man who comes to the village with a motive. Prithviraj Sukumaran is in the role of Havildar Koshi Kurian in the movie, which features Biju Menon in the role of Ayyappan Nair, the senior police officer.

The Sachy directorial features an ensemble star cast including filmmaker Ranjith, Anu Mohan, director Johny Antony, Shaju Sreedhar, Anil Nedumangadu, Tharikida Sabu, Anna Reshma Rajan, Gowri Nanda, and so on in the other pivotal roles. Ranjith, the director who appears as Koshi's father Kurian in the movie, has earlier shared the screen with Prithviraj in Anjali Menon's Koode.

If the reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to released Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which is produced by Gold Coin Motion Pictures, on February 7, Friday. However, the team has not announced the release date officially yet.