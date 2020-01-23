Ayyappanum Koshiyum: The Official Trailer Has Impressed The Netizens!

Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon starrer is one of the most-awaited films of the first quarter of 2020. Recently, the team released the highly anticipated official trailer of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, through the official social media pages of about 24 leading actors of the Malayalam film industry.

As per the latest updates, the highly promising official trailer of the Prithviraj-Biju Menon starrer has totally impressed the netizens and is trending at the no.1 position in almost all the major social media platforms. Ayyappanum Koshiyum official trailer has already crossed 5 Lakhs views and is nearing 50 K likes on YouTube.

From the terrific trailer, it is evident that Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which is directed by the popular writer-filmmaker Sachy, will be a unique experience for the audiences. The major highlight of the trailer is the stunning performances and screen presence of the lead actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon. The background score and visuals are equally impressive too.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is appearing as Havildar Koshi Kurian in the movie, which features Biju Menon in the role of Ayyappan Nair, a senior police officer. Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which is scripted by director Sachy himself, revolves around the clash between Ayyappan, who serves at the Attappadi police station and Koshi, who comes to the village with a motive.

Popular filmmaker Ranjith essays the role of Kurian, the father of Koshi in the movie. The senior filmmaker has earlier played the role of Prithviraj's father in the 2019-released Anjali Menon movie Koode. It was Ranjith who launched the Lucifer director in the film industry with his love story Nandanam in 2002.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum features an ensemble star cast including Siddique, Anu Mohan, director Johny Antony, Shaju Sreedhar, Anil Nedumangadu, Tharikida Sabu, Anna Reshma Rajan, Gowri Nanda, and so on. Sudeep Elaman is the director of photography. The songs and background score are composed by Jakes Bejoy. The movie is jointly produced by Ranjith and PM Sasidharan, under the banner Gold Coin Motion Pictures.