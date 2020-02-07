    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ayyappanum Koshiyum Twitter Review: Did The Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon Starrer Impress Viewers?

      By
      |

      Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the realistic action thriller which features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the title roles, has hit the theatres today. The highly anticipated project is directed by the popular writer turned filmmaker, Sachy. The highly promising official teaser, trailer, and songs have totally created a great hype around Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which is unarguably one of the most-awaited projects of recent times.

      The movie, which revolves around the clash between a senior police officer who serves art the Attappadi police station and a retired army man who visits the village, is scripted by director Sachy himself. Prithviraj Sukumaran is appearing as Havildar Koshi Kurian in the movie, which features Biju Menon in the role of Ayyappan Nair, a senior police officer.

      Ayyappanum Koshiyum Twitter Review | Ayyappanum Koshiyum Audience Review | Ayyappanum Koshiyum Review

      According to the lead actor Prithviraj, both Ayyappan and Koshy are flawed characters with grey-shades, which make them more humane and relatable. In the recently held press meet, the actor had suggested that Ayyappanum Koshiyum doesn't specifically have a protagonist or antagonist, but both its lead characters possess both the positive and negative traits.

      The movie features an ensemble star cast including director Ranjith, Anu Mohan, director Johny Antony, Shaju Sreedhar, Anil Nedumangadu, Tharikida Sabu, Anna Reshma Rajan, Gowri Nanda, and so on. Ayyappanum Koshiyum is jointly produced by Ranjith and PM Sasidharan under the banner Gold Coin Motion Pictures.

      Stay locked to this page for Ayyappanum Koshiyum Twitter review...

      Story first published: Friday, February 7, 2020, 7:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 7, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X