Ayyappanum Koshiyum Twitter Review: Did The Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon Starrer Impress Viewers?

Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the realistic action thriller which features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the title roles, has hit the theatres today. The highly anticipated project is directed by the popular writer turned filmmaker, Sachy. The highly promising official teaser, trailer, and songs have totally created a great hype around Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which is unarguably one of the most-awaited projects of recent times.

The movie, which revolves around the clash between a senior police officer who serves art the Attappadi police station and a retired army man who visits the village, is scripted by director Sachy himself. Prithviraj Sukumaran is appearing as Havildar Koshi Kurian in the movie, which features Biju Menon in the role of Ayyappan Nair, a senior police officer.

According to the lead actor Prithviraj, both Ayyappan and Koshy are flawed characters with grey-shades, which make them more humane and relatable. In the recently held press meet, the actor had suggested that Ayyappanum Koshiyum doesn't specifically have a protagonist or antagonist, but both its lead characters possess both the positive and negative traits.

The movie features an ensemble star cast including director Ranjith, Anu Mohan, director Johny Antony, Shaju Sreedhar, Anil Nedumangadu, Tharikida Sabu, Anna Reshma Rajan, Gowri Nanda, and so on. Ayyappanum Koshiyum is jointly produced by Ranjith and PM Sasidharan under the banner Gold Coin Motion Pictures.

