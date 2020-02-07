    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ayyappanum Koshiyum Twitter Review: Did The Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon Starrer Impress Viewers?

      By
      |

      Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the realistic action thriller which features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the title roles, has hit the theatres today. The highly anticipated project is directed by the popular writer turned filmmaker, Sachy. The highly promising official teaser, trailer, and songs have totally created a great hype around Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which is unarguably one of the most-awaited projects of recent times.

      According to the lead actor Prithviraj, both Ayyappan and Koshy are flawed characters with grey-shades, which make them more humane and relatable. In the recently held press meet, the actor had suggested that Ayyappanum Koshiyum doesn't specifically have a protagonist or antagonist, but both its lead characters possess both the positive and negative traits.

      Read Ayyappanum Koshiyum Twitter review here...

      Martin N Joseph @mnj993

      Martin N Joseph @mnj993

      #AyyappanumKoshiyum - Well written and well executed movie with perfect mix of thrill and emotions. Heavy performances from #Prithviraj and #BijuMenon makes it a must watch. #Sachy delivers another promising entertainer from a wafer thin plot. Another blockbuster of the year.

      pranav prasad @pranavprasaad

      pranav prasad @pranavprasaad

      #AyyappanumKoshiyum

      Superb first half followed by an equally good second half. Terrific making by #Sachy ! Both #Prithviraj and #BijuMenon delivered excellent performances. A blockbuster written all over !

      AAG Journal @VictorIII15

      AAG Journal @VictorIII15

      #AyyappanumKoshiyum 4*/5. Terrain for the movie was outstanding.Fight in Last portion was so realistic and actors performed with so much dedication. Also the actress played the wife of bijumenon's wife was surprised a lot.2/2

      Akshay SK @akshaym1785_m

      Akshay SK @akshaym1785_m

      #AyyappanumKoshiyum ; A Good Realistic Mass Entertainer With Terrific Competitive Perfo From #Prithvi & #BijuMenon 👌

      Good Dialogues & BGM'S By #JakesBejoy

      #Renjith Stuns Out A Mass Perfo With Limited Presence

      Overall A Well Made Treat By #Sachy

      3.5/5👌

      Forum Reelz @Forum_Reelz

      Forum Reelz @Forum_Reelz

      #AyyappanumKoshiyum :

      Review : Good Entertainer From #Sachy Where #Prithvi vs #Biju Clash Forms The Crux Of The Movie

      & #Sachy Was Able To Keep The Tempo High & Ended With A Lit Climax Fight #Jakes BGM & DOP By #Sudeep Top Notch 👌

      Overall Another Masterstroke From #Sachy ✅

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X