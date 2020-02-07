Ayyappanum Koshiyum Twitter Review: Did The Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon Starrer Impress Viewers?
Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the realistic action thriller which features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the title roles, has hit the theatres today. The highly anticipated project is directed by the popular writer turned filmmaker, Sachy. The highly promising official teaser, trailer, and songs have totally created a great hype around Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which is unarguably one of the most-awaited projects of recent times.
According to the lead actor Prithviraj, both Ayyappan and Koshy are flawed characters with grey-shades, which make them more humane and relatable. In the recently held press meet, the actor had suggested that Ayyappanum Koshiyum doesn't specifically have a protagonist or antagonist, but both its lead characters possess both the positive and negative traits.
Martin N Joseph @mnj993
#AyyappanumKoshiyum - Well written and well executed movie with perfect mix of thrill and emotions. Heavy performances from #Prithviraj and #BijuMenon makes it a must watch. #Sachy delivers another promising entertainer from a wafer thin plot. Another blockbuster of the year.
pranav prasad @pranavprasaad
#AyyappanumKoshiyum
Superb first half followed by an equally good second half. Terrific making by #Sachy ! Both #Prithviraj and #BijuMenon delivered excellent performances. A blockbuster written all over !
AAG Journal @VictorIII15
#AyyappanumKoshiyum 4*/5. Terrain for the movie was outstanding.Fight in Last portion was so realistic and actors performed with so much dedication. Also the actress played the wife of bijumenon's wife was surprised a lot.2/2
Akshay SK @akshaym1785_m
#AyyappanumKoshiyum ; A Good Realistic Mass Entertainer With Terrific Competitive Perfo From #Prithvi & #BijuMenon 👌
Good Dialogues & BGM'S By #JakesBejoy
#Renjith Stuns Out A Mass Perfo With Limited Presence
Overall A Well Made Treat By #Sachy
3.5/5👌
Forum Reelz @Forum_Reelz
#AyyappanumKoshiyum :
Review : Good Entertainer From #Sachy Where #Prithvi vs #Biju Clash Forms The Crux Of The Movie
& #Sachy Was Able To Keep The Tempo High & Ended With A Lit Climax Fight #Jakes BGM & DOP By #Sudeep Top Notch 👌
Overall Another Masterstroke From #Sachy ✅