Ayyappanum Koshiyum Twitter Review: Did The Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon Starrer Impress Viewers?

Martin N Joseph @mnj993

#AyyappanumKoshiyum - Well written and well executed movie with perfect mix of thrill and emotions. Heavy performances from #Prithviraj and #BijuMenon makes it a must watch. #Sachy delivers another promising entertainer from a wafer thin plot. Another blockbuster of the year.

pranav prasad @pranavprasaad

#AyyappanumKoshiyum

Superb first half followed by an equally good second half. Terrific making by #Sachy ! Both #Prithviraj and #BijuMenon delivered excellent performances. A blockbuster written all over !

AAG Journal @VictorIII15

#AyyappanumKoshiyum 4*/5. Terrain for the movie was outstanding.Fight in Last portion was so realistic and actors performed with so much dedication. Also the actress played the wife of bijumenon's wife was surprised a lot.2/2

Akshay SK @akshaym1785_m

#AyyappanumKoshiyum ; A Good Realistic Mass Entertainer With Terrific Competitive Perfo From #Prithvi & #BijuMenon 👌

Good Dialogues & BGM'S By #JakesBejoy

#Renjith Stuns Out A Mass Perfo With Limited Presence

Overall A Well Made Treat By #Sachy

3.5/5👌

Forum Reelz @Forum_Reelz

#AyyappanumKoshiyum :

Review : Good Entertainer From #Sachy Where #Prithvi vs #Biju Clash Forms The Crux Of The Movie

& #Sachy Was Able To Keep The Tempo High & Ended With A Lit Climax Fight #Jakes BGM & DOP By #Sudeep Top Notch 👌

Overall Another Masterstroke From #Sachy ✅