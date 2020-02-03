    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Balu Varghese & Aileena Amon Enter Wedlock!

      By
      |

      Balu Varghese, the young actor, and Aileena Amon, the model turned actress entered the wedlock. The couple tied the knot in a traditional Christian wedding ceremony which was held at the St. James Church, Cheranelloor, Kochi.

      Several popular names of the Malayalam film industry, including Balu Varghese's best buddies Asif Ali and wife Zama Mazreen, Arjun Ashokan and wife Nikhita, Ganapathy, etc., attended the church wedding. The reception was held post the church wedding ceremony in a popular hotel in Kochi was attended by the couple's colleagues from the industry.

      Balu Varghese and Aileena Amon met and fell in love during the filming of the blockbuster movie Vijay Superum Pournamiyum, which featured Asif Ali and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles. Balu proposed Aileena in the presence of family members and friends during her birthday celebration in December. The couple later got officially engaged in a low-key ceremony in January.

      Balu Varghese Ties The Knot With Aileen Amon | Balu Varghese And Aileena Amon Tie The Knot

      Balu Varghese, who made his acting debut with the Dileep starring blockbuster Chanthupottu as a child artist, is the nephew of popular actor-director Lal and renowned music director Alex Paul. He had appeared in the younger version of Indrajith Sukumaran's character Kumaran in the movie, which is directed by Lal Jose.

      The actor later appeared as a child artist in several popular films including Arabikkatha, Thalappavu, Manikyakkallu, etc. Balu Varghese's first prominent role as an adult was in the blockbuster movie Honey Bee, which was directed by his cousin Lal Jr. He later played pivotal roles in several popular films including King Liar, Ezra, Chunkzz, etc.

      Aileena Amon, on the other hand, entered the industry as a model and was featured in several popular ad films. She later rose to fame through her stint with some prominent reality shows. Aileena has played supporting roles in a few popular films as well.

      Read more about: balu varghese
      Story first published: Monday, February 3, 2020, 2:06 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 3, 2020
      • Vishnu Unnikrishnan Ties The Knot With Aishwarya!
        Vishnu Unnikrishnan Ties The Knot With Aishwarya!
      • Ranbir-Alia's Brahmastra Gets A New Release Date!
        Ranbir-Alia's Brahmastra Gets A New Release Date!
      • Shivarajkumar’s 125th Film Is Bhairathi Ranagal
        Shivarajkumar’s 125th Film Is Bhairathi Ranagal
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X