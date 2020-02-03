Balu Varghese & Aileena Amon Enter Wedlock!

Balu Varghese, the young actor, and Aileena Amon, the model turned actress entered the wedlock. The couple tied the knot in a traditional Christian wedding ceremony which was held at the St. James Church, Cheranelloor, Kochi.

Several popular names of the Malayalam film industry, including Balu Varghese's best buddies Asif Ali and wife Zama Mazreen, Arjun Ashokan and wife Nikhita, Ganapathy, etc., attended the church wedding. The reception was held post the church wedding ceremony in a popular hotel in Kochi was attended by the couple's colleagues from the industry.

Balu Varghese and Aileena Amon met and fell in love during the filming of the blockbuster movie Vijay Superum Pournamiyum, which featured Asif Ali and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles. Balu proposed Aileena in the presence of family members and friends during her birthday celebration in December. The couple later got officially engaged in a low-key ceremony in January.

Balu Varghese, who made his acting debut with the Dileep starring blockbuster Chanthupottu as a child artist, is the nephew of popular actor-director Lal and renowned music director Alex Paul. He had appeared in the younger version of Indrajith Sukumaran's character Kumaran in the movie, which is directed by Lal Jose.

The actor later appeared as a child artist in several popular films including Arabikkatha, Thalappavu, Manikyakkallu, etc. Balu Varghese's first prominent role as an adult was in the blockbuster movie Honey Bee, which was directed by his cousin Lal Jr. He later played pivotal roles in several popular films including King Liar, Ezra, Chunkzz, etc.

Aileena Amon, on the other hand, entered the industry as a model and was featured in several popular ad films. She later rose to fame through her stint with some prominent reality shows. Aileena has played supporting roles in a few popular films as well.