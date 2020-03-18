Best Malayalam Movies & Web Series To Watch Online After Theaters Shutdown!

The public and government have now joined hands to fight against the coronavirus epidemic in our country. As a part of the preventive measures, the Government of Kerala has decided to shut down the theatres across the state until March 31, Tuesday. The decision came out as a big blow for the cine-goers of the state, but as we all know, it was necessary to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus.

Here we present the list of the best Malayalam movies and web series of recent times to watch online during these theaters shut down. Have a look...