Best Of 2019: Who Deserves The Best Actress Title In Malayalam Cinema?

Parvathy Thiruvothu (Uyare)

Parvathy Thiruvothu is unarguably one of the finest actresses Malayalam cinema has ever seen. She delivered one of the best performances of her career so far in the role Pallavi Raveendran, the acid attack survivor in Uyare. Parvathy's earnest, effortless performance made Pallavi instantly relatable.

Anna Ben (Helen)

Anna Ben, the actress who played the titular character in Helen, totally amazed us with her exceptional acting skills in the role of a young woman who gets trapped inside a refrigerator. Anna totally carried the movie in her shoulders and it is hard to believe that she is just two films old.

Manju Warrier (Prathi Poovankozhi)

Manju Warrier, the lady superstar of Malayalam cinema simply excelled in the role of Madhuri, a salesgirl in the recent hit Prathi Poovankozhi. It was totally a delight to watch Manju was the revenge-driven, fierce woman on screen.

Sai Pallavi (Athiran)

Sai Pallavi scored with her minute expressions and brilliant underplay in the role of Nithya, an autistic woman in Athiran. Despite having almost no dialogues in the movie, the actress made a mark with her amazing performance.

Ahaana Krishna (Luca)

Ahaana Krishna, the young actress stole the hearts with her brilliant performance as Niharika, the devoted lover in Luca. The actress reminded us that she is one of the most underrated talents of the contemporary Malayalam cinema with her matured acting skills.

Rajisha Vijayan (June)

Rajisha Vijayan made the titular character of June totally relatable with her honest, matured performance. The state award winner once again amazed us with her exceptional choices of films and seasoned acting skills. Truly one of the best performances of the year.