Best Of 2019: Who Deserves The Best Actress Title In Malayalam Cinema?

Parvathy Thiruvothu (Uyare)

Parvathy Thiruvothu, the super-talented actress delivered one of the best performances of her career so far in the role Pallavi Raveendran, the acid attack survivor in Uyare. Parvathy's earnest and effortless performance made the character instantly relatable.

Anna Ben (Helen)

Anna Ben, who played the titular character in Helen, truly amazed us with her exceptional acting skills in the role of a young woman who gets trapped inside a refrigerator. Anna totally carried the movie in her shoulders and it is hard to believe that she is just two films old.

Manju Warrier (Prathi Poovankozhi)

Manju Warrier, the lady superstar of Malayalam cinema was the perfect choice for the role of Madhuri, the salesgirl in the recent hit Prathi Poovankozhi. It was truly a delight to watch Manju in the role of the revenge-driven, fierce woman on screen.

Sai Pallavi (Athiran)

Sai Pallavi scored with her minute expressions and brilliant underplay in the role of Nithya, an autistic woman in Athiran. Despite having almost no dialogues in the movie, the actress just stole the show with her amazing acting skills.

Ahaana Krishna (Luca)

Ahaana Krishna, the young actress won the hearts with her extraordinary performance as Niharika, the devoted lover in Luca. The actress reminded us that she is one of the most underrated talents of the contemporary Malayalam cinema with her matured acting skills.

Rajisha Vijayan (June)

Rajisha Vijayan's honest and matured performance made the titular character of June one among us. The state award winner once again amazed us with her exceptional choices of films and seasoned acting skills with the movie.