IN PICS: Bhama And Arun Enter The Wedlock!
Bhama, the popular actress who made her acting debut with AK Lohitadas's Nivedyam, entered the wedlock. The charming actress tied the knot with Arun, who is a businessman by profession in a grand ceremony which was held at her hometown Kottayam. It is an arranged marriage for Bhama and Arun.
The wedding, which was a completely traditional affair was attended by the family members and close friends of Bhama and Arun. Several popular celebrities of the Malayalam film industry, including actor-MP Suresh Gopi, Bhama's first onscreen pair Vinu Mohan and wife Vidya, Mia George, etc., attended the ceremony which was held in a popular convention center of Kottayam town.
Here we present Bhama's wedding pictures and some interesting details. Have a look...
The Wedding Look
Bhama opted for a custom-made reddish-golden Kanchipuram silk saree by Seematti textiles on her special day. The actress completed her look with temple jewellery ornaments and glowy make-up. Groom Arun, on the other hand, opted for a designer silk shirt which was teamed up with traditional mundu.
An Arranaged Marriage
It is an arranged marriage for Bhama and Arun who was introduced to each other by the family members. Arun, who hails from Chennithala, Alappuzha, is a classmate and close friend of the actress's brother-in-law. He has completed his studies from Canada and is currently based in Dubai.
A Supportive Partner
According to the actress, Arun is totally supportive of her career and wants her to continue in films if she gets promising offers. The couple is planning to settle down in Kochi after the marriage. Bhama and Arun will soon host a wedding reception in the city for the actress's friends and colleagues from the film industry.
Bhama's Acting Career
Bhama, who entered Mollywood with the Lohitadas movie Nivedyam, later appeared in some successful films including Cycle, Ivar Vivahitharayal, Janapriyan, Sevens, Husbands In Goa, etc. The actress was last seen in the critically acclaimed movie Marupadi, which was directed by senior filmmaker VM Vinu.