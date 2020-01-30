IN PICS: Bhama And Arun Enter The Wedlock!

The Wedding Look

Bhama opted for a custom-made reddish-golden Kanchipuram silk saree by Seematti textiles on her special day. The actress completed her look with temple jewellery ornaments and glowy make-up. Groom Arun, on the other hand, opted for a designer silk shirt which was teamed up with traditional mundu.

An Arranaged Marriage

It is an arranged marriage for Bhama and Arun who was introduced to each other by the family members. Arun, who hails from Chennithala, Alappuzha, is a classmate and close friend of the actress's brother-in-law. He has completed his studies from Canada and is currently based in Dubai.

A Supportive Partner

According to the actress, Arun is totally supportive of her career and wants her to continue in films if she gets promising offers. The couple is planning to settle down in Kochi after the marriage. Bhama and Arun will soon host a wedding reception in the city for the actress's friends and colleagues from the film industry.

Bhama's Acting Career

Bhama, who entered Mollywood with the Lohitadas movie Nivedyam, later appeared in some successful films including Cycle, Ivar Vivahitharayal, Janapriyan, Sevens, Husbands In Goa, etc. The actress was last seen in the critically acclaimed movie Marupadi, which was directed by senior filmmaker VM Vinu.