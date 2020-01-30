IN PICS: Bhama And Arun Enter The Wedlock!

    For Quick Alerts
      Bhama, the popular actress who made her acting debut with AK Lohitadas's Nivedyam, entered the wedlock. The charming actress tied the knot with Arun, who is a businessman by profession in a grand ceremony which was held at her hometown Kottayam. It is an arranged marriage for Bhama and Arun.

      The wedding, which was an out-and-out traditional ceremony was attended by the family members and close friends of Bhama and Arun. Several popular celebrities of the Malayalam film industry, including actor-MP Suresh Gopi, Bhama's first onscreen pair Vinu Mohan and wife Vidya, Mia George, etc., attended the ceremony which was held in a popular convention center of Kottayam.

      Thursday, January 30, 2020
