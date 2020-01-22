Bhama Gets Engaged To Arun: To Tie The Knot Soon!

Bhama, the popular actress who is best known for her roles in Nivedyam and Ivar Vivahitharayal, got engaged to beau Arun. The couple got engaged in a low-key ceremony which was held in Kochi, in the presence of family members and close friends. Bhama herself announced the news through her official social media pages recently.

The charming actress also shared some exclusive stills from the engagement photoshoot, on her pages. Bhama dazzled in a custom-made handcrafted candy pink lehenga, which is designed by the renowned label T&M. The actress opted for a dewy-fresh makeup and minimal ornaments for her special day. Groom Arun, on the other, looked dashing in a simple beige kurta, which was teamed up with white pajama.

It is an arranged marriage for Bhama and Arun who was introduced to each other by the family members. Arun, who hails from Chennithala, Alappuzha, is a classmate and close friend of the actress's brother-in-law. He has completed his studies from Canada and is a businessman by profession.

The couple is expected to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony to be held in January 2020 in the actress's hometown, Kottayam. A wedding reception will be held in Kochi, which will be attended by the actress's close friends and colleagues from the film industry.

According to the actress, her fiance is totally supportive of her career. Bhama had recently made her television debut with the serial Kerala Samajam, Oru Pravasi Kadha. She had made a cameo appearance in the serial, which is being aired in the middle east edition of the Asianet channel.

Bhama, who entered Mollywood with the Lohitadas movie Nivedyam, later appeared in some successful films including Cycle, Ivar Vivahitharayal, Janapriyan, Sevens, Husbands In Goa, etc. The actress was last seen in the critically acclaimed movie Marupadi, which was directed by senior filmmaker VM Vinu.