      Big Brother: Mohanlal Reveals 'Oru Dinam' Video Song

      Big Brother, the Mohanlal starrer directed by Siddique hit the theatres recently as the complete actor's first release of 2020. The action drama has been receiving mixed reviews from both the audiences and critics. Mohanlal recently released the much-awaited 'Oru Dinam' video song from the movie through his official social media pages.

      Story first published: Friday, January 17, 2020, 23:40 [IST]
