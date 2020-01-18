Big Brother: Mohanlal Reveals 'Oru Dinam' Video Song

Big Brother, the Mohanlal starrer directed by Siddique hit the theatres recently as the complete actor's first release of 2020. The action drama which features Mohanlal in the title role is the most expensive project in director Siddique's career. Mohanlal recently released the much-awaited 'Oru Dinam' video song from the movie through his official social media pages.

The 'Oru Dinam' song video portrays the beautiful bond between Mohanlal's character Sachidanandan and his younger brothers. The major highlight of the song video is the beautiful picturization and the tender moments featuring the child artists. Sachidanandan's struggles inside the jail are also narrated in the song video.

The song, which is composed by Deepak Dev, is penned by Rafeeq Ahammed and sung by Anand Bhaskar. 'Oru Dinam' is undoubtedly one of the most loved songs of Malayalam cinema in the recent past. The audiences have well-received the song video, which has been going viral on social media.

Big Brother, which hit the theatres on January 16, 2020, has been receiving mixed reviews from both the audiences and critics. The excess running time and lazy execution have badly affected the movie which had the potential to be a decent entertainer. However, the Siddique directorial has totally satisfied the Mohanlal fans who love to watch the complete actor in larger-than-life roles.

The action drama, which is made with a whopping budget of about 30 Crores, features Bollywood actor-director Arbaaz Khan in the role of Vedantham IPS, the narcotics cell officer. Anoop Menon and Sarjano Khalid have essayed the roles of Sachidanandan's younger brothers Vishnu and Manu respectively, in Big Brother.

Newcomer Mirnaa Menon and Gadha have appeared as the female leads in the movie, which is written by Siddique himself. Big Brother, which is produced by S Talkies, Vyshakha Cynyma, and Shaman International is reportedly performing decently at the box office.