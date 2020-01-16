Big Brother Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About The Mohanlal Starrer!

Big Brother, the much-awaited Mohanlal starrer which is said to be an out and out action thriller has finally hit the theatres. The highly anticipated project marks Mohanlal's third collaboration with senior filmmaker Siddique, after the 1992-released Vietnam Colony, which was a blockbuster and 2013-released Ladies And Gentleman, which was an average outing.

As reported earlier, Mohanlal is playing the role of Sachidanandan, a doting elder brother who has a hidden past in the movie, which is scripted by director Siddique himself. In a recent interview, the filmmaker had assured that Big Brother will be a complete treat for Mohanlal fans and the audiences who love to watch the complete actor in larger-than-life roles.

According to Siddique, Big Brother will do total justice to Mohanlal's superhero image. The director stated that Mohanlal was the only choice for the central character Sachidanandan, who is a saviour for everyone in his life. The filmmaker believes that only an actor of Mohanlal's stardom and caliber can pull off this subject.

Big Brother features an extensive star cast including Bollywood actors Arbaaz Khan, Chethan Hansraj, Anoop Menon, Sarjano Khalid, Mirnaa Menon, Shilpa Ajayan, Satna Titus, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Siddique, Chemban Vinod Jose, Tini Tom, Janardhanan, Dinesh Panikkar, and so on. The movie is jointly produced by S Talkies, Vyshakha Cynyma, and Shaman International.

Stay locked to this page to know what the audiences feel about the Mohanlal starrer...