Big Brother Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About The Mohanlal Starrer!
Big Brother, the much-awaited Mohanlal starrer which is said to be an out and out action thriller has finally hit the theatres. The highly anticipated project marks Mohanlal's third collaboration with senior filmmaker Siddique, after the 1992-released Vietnam Colony, which was a blockbuster and 2013-released Ladies And Gentleman, which was an average outing.
As reported earlier, Mohanlal is playing the role of Sachidanandan, a doting elder brother who has a hidden past in the movie, which is scripted by director Siddique himself. In a recent interview, the filmmaker had assured that Big Brother will be a complete treat for Mohanlal fans and the audiences who love to watch the complete actor in larger-than-life roles.
Here we present the Big Brother Twitter Review. Let's have a look at what the audiences feel about the Mohanlal starrer...
Rajeesh kr @Rajeeshkr143
#BigBrother #BigBrotherreview
First half was a decent one 👌 followed by a abw average second half And ended up on a predictable good climax 👍
Some fight scenes are good 👍
Deepak Dev 👎,Siddique 60% suitable for direct mass Movie , comedy & family 👍
Feel good Movie 3/5*
Random Guy @Rajeshm888
#BigBrother Strictly Avg stuff! Poor Direction destroys the whole plot of the movie! DOP was below par which made action sequances looks dull, so was the BGM of Deepak Dev! As a Lalettan fan, he should stop doing movies based on friendship from now on!
Neerajsuresh @Neerajsuresh6
#BigBrother
Full disappointment portions👎🎇
Songs 👎
Fights scenes👎
Weak story👎
Making was average👍
Direction 😒
Lalettan acting very weak👎
Rahul Shaji Rj @Rahulrj_offl
#BigBrother
• Interval Fight Scenes pakka artificial.
The portion when he out from car during the interval with BGM 👌🏻
• Lalettan decent.
• Orudinam and Marriage song 👍🏻
• BGM okish from Deepak.
• nthng can expect from sq in script.
Amar Surendran @amarsurendran99
#BigBrother
First half was a decent one followed by a average second half And ended up on a predictable climax
Some fight scenes are good
Deepak dev was fantastic with the songs,Siddique failed both in screenplay and direction, comedy portions are done well
Average one