Big Brother Will Do Justice To Mohanlal's Superhero Image, Says Siddique

Big Brother, the much-awaited Mohanlal starrer which is directed by the senior filmmaker Siddique, is gearing up for the release. In the recent interview given to a popular Malayalam online portal, director Siddique opened up about the project. The director assured that Big Brother will do total justice to the superhero image of Mohanlal.

According to Siddique, the complete actor has played a big role in increasing the market value of Malayalam cinema all over the world. Even though it is believed that audiences love to watch Mohanlal in the role of a commoner, it is not completely true. A large group of audiences loves to watch the Lucifer star as a superhero on screen.

Siddique stated that he has tried to do justice to Mohanlal's much-loved superhero image through Big Brother. At the same time, the movie will also be a complete treat for the fans who love to watch Mohanlal in all his trademark mannerisms.