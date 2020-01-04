Big Brother Will Do Justice To Mohanlal's Superhero Image, Says Siddique

Big Brother, the much-awaited Mohanlal starrer which is directed by the senior filmmaker Siddique, is gearing up for the release. In the recent interview given to a popular Malayalam online portal, director Siddique opened up about the project. The director assured that Big Brother will do total justice to the superhero image of Mohanlal.

According to Siddique, the complete actor has played a big role in increasing the market value of Malayalam cinema all over the world. Even though it is believed that audiences love to watch Mohanlal in the role of a commoner, it is not completely true. A large group of audiences loves to watch the Lucifer star as a superhero on screen.

Siddique stated that he has tried to do justice to Mohanlal's much-loved superhero image through Big Brother. At the same time, the movie will also be a complete treat for the fans who love to watch Mohanlal in all his trademark mannerisms.

Earlier, Siddique had revealed that Mohanlal was the only choice for the central character Sachidanandan. According to the director, Sachidanandan is a saviour for everyone in his life. Siddique revealed that Big Brother is an out-and-out action thriller that is narrated in the backdrop of a family story. The filmmaker believes that only an actor of Mohanlal's stardom and caliber can pull off this subject.

Big Brother, which is scripted by director Siddique himself, features actor-writer Anoop Menon and young talent Sarjano Khalid play the roles of Mohanlal's younger brothers. Arbaaz Khan, the Bollywood actor-director is making his Malayalam debut with the Mohanlal starrer. Arbaaz is appearing as the main antagonist Vedantham IPS, in the movie.

The movie features newcomers Mirnaa Menon, Shilpa Ajayan, and Honey Rose as the female leads. Big Brother, which is produced by S Talkies, Vyshakha Cynyma, and Shaman International, will hit theatres by the last week of January 2020.