Bigg Boss 2 Malayalam 9th Week Nominations: Dr Rajith Kumar Is Safe This Time!

Bigg Boss 2 Malayalam nominations have been announced yesterday. Fans can now rejoice as Rajith Kumar is safe from the ninth week eviction. Yes, you heard it right! The professor who was consecutively nominated each week of the show has been put to a safe zone this time by the other contestants. Arya, Pashanam Shaji, Sujo, Amrita-Abhirami, Alasandra, Veena Nair and RJ Raghu have been nominated this week, wherein Arya and RJ Raghu have used their immunity card eventually making into the safe zone.

Here is the nomination list:

Abhirami- Amritha - Arya and Pashanam Shaji

Arya - Sujo and Abhirami-Amritha

Rajith - Shaji and Arya

RJ Raghu - Shaji and Veena

Saju Navodaya (Pashanam Shaji) - Raghu and Alasandra

Sujo - Shaji and Veena

Veena Nair- Raghu and Alasandra

Fukru - Sujo and Abhirami- Amritha

Alasandra - Abhirami-Amrita and Shaji

The contestants Daya, Alina, Reshma who marked their re-entry in the show after suffering eye infection, were not allowed to cast their vote or to be nominated this week. For the uninitiated Fukru has won the captainship for this week.

On a related note, rumours are rife that ex-contestant Pavan Gino Thomas might come back to the show. Mr. Kerala Runner Up 2019 had an unfortunate exit due to health reasons and his fans were disappointed about it. His stand in support of Rajith Kumar had helped him become one of the favorite contestants of the audience.