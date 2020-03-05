Bigg Boss 2 Malayalam: Are Rajith And Sujo Going To Jail This Time?

Currently, the Bigg Boss 2 Malayalam contestants are in a luxury courtroom task. The contestants have brought out several revelations from the past to score high. Apparently, most of the cases had Rajith Kumar involved in it. In the beginning, he had filed a case against Daya Aswathy and later, was accused by Fuku and Reshma. Unlike other tasks, Rajith Kumar was seen terribly failing in every case heard. Also, the contestants have divided themselves into two groups. With the opposite group (Arya, Veena Nair, Pashanam Shaji, Fukru, Daya, Reshma) having more people, there are chances of the professor going to jail this time.

Talking about the second person to go to jail, it is probable that Sujo Mathew might accompany Rajith Kumar. Though he has won points in the courtroom task for now, there are chances that the opposite team might nominate him. Also, it is to be noted that Arya was upset with Sujo for nominating her for the jail task last week. She brought the issue to the courtroom task and challenged Sujo to reveal the truth behind his wrong statement, in Saturday's episode before the host, Mohanlal.

Also, last week audience had alleged makers of Bigg Boss House of giving special treatment to Veena Nair and Arya after they were given Idly and chutney for breakfast. Rajith Kumar, who was assigned with the task of giving them the food, had also commented about the VIP treatment given.

