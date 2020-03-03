Bigg Boss 2 Malayalam Voting Process: Know How To Vote For Your Favourite Contestants!

Bigg Boss 2 Malayalam has completed its intermediate mark in the previous week with Jazla and RJ Sooraj bidding goodbye to the show. Also Daya, Reshma Rajan and Alina, who were on a treatment for eye infection had made a come back during the weekend episode. Though slow in the beginning, the reality show gained pace gradually, thanks to the increasing fan following of the contestants. As per the nominations of Bigg Boss, each contestant of the show have to nominate two contestants who they think don't deserve the title. The contestant with more number of votes will be directly nominated for the eviction.

Later, the fate of each contestant is written by the public through votes and the one with the least number of votes is evicted from the show. The eviction announcement is done by the host, Mohanlal during weekend episodes. Here is the nomination list and the procedure to save your favourite contestant:

Nominations this week

Veena Nair

Pashanam Shaji

Alasandra

Sujo Mathew

Amritha-Abhirami

It is to be noted that Arya and RJ Raghu were also nominated in the ninth week, but had used their immunity cards to make it back into the safe zone.

The voting procedure of Bigg Boss 2 Malayalam

• The user has to install the HotStar App on their respective mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS)

• Create an account using email id, phone number or social media account

• Click 'Bigg Boss 2 Malayalam' in the search bar

• Click on the Vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant

• Users have 50 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Saturday at midnight

