Bigg Boss 2 Malayalam: Here Is The Truth Behind Daya’s Allegation On Rajith Kumar?

Bigg Boss 2 Malayalam has set foot in the ninth week of the show and it seems like the contestants are in full swing as the house turns into a courtroom. As per the rules of the weekly task, each contestant has to file a case against another contestant who they think has hurt them personally or during previous tasks. The petitioner gets to choose a judge while the accused has to hire an advocate.

In the first round, a petition is filed by Rajith Kumar against Daya. The former chose RJ Raghu as the judge and the latter hired Fukru to fight her case. Dr. Rajith said that the social activist had injured his dignity in the show when she made a re-entry last week. He said that earlier, she had blamed ex-contestant Pradeep in the Bigg Boss house, and he is afraid that it's his turn to become a victim of her blame game.

To this, Daya retorted that it was Rajith who tried to come closer during tasks and had even said I love you to her. She added that the re-entry piece on stage was suggested by the makers to entertain the audience and she did not mean to hurt his feelings or respect by any means.

Later, Daya revealed that the allegations made on Rajith were false. Also while talking to her, Arya, Veena Nair, and Reshma Rajan revealed that it's the professor's common nature to say I love you to everyone in the house. To this, she said that she knew it and was making it up to win the task.

Well, her version of the story might probably not go well with the audience and Rajith fans. It will be interesting to see if her false allegations affect her votes and support outside the house.