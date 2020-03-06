Bigg Boss 2 Malayalam: Who Will Get Evicted From The House In 9th Week?

Bigg Boss 2 Malayalam is nearing its 10th week and the temperature inside the house has escalated. This week, 7 contestants were nominated for eviction from the house. Arya and RJ Raghu used their immunity cards to save themselves from the nominations. So now, the final contestants nominated for eviction are Amritha-Abhirami, Pashanam Shaji, Veena Nair, Sujo Mathew, and Alasandra.

Among the nominated contestants, there is a low possibility of Amritha-Abhrami getting evicted, as the sister duo is being praised by the audience for their strong stand against other Bigg Boss house members. The housemates alleged that the sisters support Dr. Rajith only because of his huge fan following outside the house. More likely, the professor's vote might go to the duo as the former is safe this time.

Similar is the case with Sujo Mathew. With his brilliant performance in the last week's task and support given to Rajith Kumar and Rj Raghu during the same might help the model to become safe from this week's elimination.

Talking about Alasandra's performance last week, only her arguments were highlighted, let it be with Veena Nair or Sujo Mathew. Her performance in the tasks was also average compared to others.

Pashanam Shaji's performance in the courtroom task was appreciable with the opposite team members like Sujo, Alasandra, and Rajith hiring him to fight their respective cases. The actor apologizing to the singer sisters Abhirami-Amritha for his negative remarks during a task was appreciated by the audience.

Finally, Veena Nair who tried hard to make a comeback in the gold mining task, not only failed to perform in the task, but also had a huge argument with the other Bigg Boss 2 Malayalam house members for trying to snatch their valuables. She also had a clash in the recent episode of the show with Amritha-Abhirami. Also to be noted that her high voltage performance as the judge was on point.

It will be interesting to see who will exit the show and which contestants will join the league in the race for the trophy.

