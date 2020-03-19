Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Comes To An End Due To Coronavirus: Contestants Leave The House

The Coronavirus pandemic has hit the controversial Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 as well. According to pictures, that have been released through Facebook and Whatsapp groups, it is confirmed that the makers have called off the show. The ten contestants, who were inside the house, have been asked to leave, due to the pandemic scare. Recently, it was speculated that the contestants might leave during the weekend episode when host Mohanlal joins them.

(Image Courtesy: Facebook & Whatsapp Groups)

The house, which was going through its 74th day, had Arya, Pashanam Shaji, Alasandra, Sujo Mathew, Amrutha Suresh, Abhirami Suresh, Fukru, Daya Ashwathy, RJ Raghu and Alina. The show was just 4 weeks away from the finale. The house, located at EVP Film City in Chennai, had 17 contestants on Day 1 and 6 joined later as wildcard entries.

Recently, the producer of the show, Endemol Shine India had released a statement announcing the suspension of all the administrative and production departments until further notice in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak. Going by the announcement, it was apparent that the production company might cancel the second season of the Bigg Boss due to the ongoing situation. The comments on the post revealed that the telecasting channel has received severe backlash from the netizens. Most of the comments have called the channel biased for being unfair with Rajith Kumar who was ousted from the show recently.

