    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Contestant Daya Ashwathy Faces Severe Backlash On Social Media

      By
      |

      Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 has come to an end with no winner due to the unfortunate Coronavirus outbreak. The contestants, after coming out of the show have been grabbing attention on social media. Contrastingly, Daya Ashwathy has got the attention of the netizens for the wrong reasons. The social media celebrity, after exiting the show, was seen uploading videos against Rajith Kumar which erupted the hate among the netizens. The new avatar of Daya Ashwathy has been severely criticized and reminded people of her overwhelming emotional drama towards Rajith. Her act in the show has been called a foul play to gain votes, as she was usually seen whining over Rajith's sudden suspension from the house.

      Daya Ashwathy

      Also, her recent cover photo update has been in the talks. Apparently the photo was a collage of the young version of Rajith and Daya Ashwathy. Several came out saying that a police case should be filed against her for using his picture on her profile. Later, she was seen updating the cover photo with a new picture of her.

      Well, the social activist, known for her controversial statements on everything under the sky rose to fame when she criticized Jazla Madasseri, another activist. Interestingly, both had made a wild card entry in the show together. Though the duo had several arguments in the beginning, they were later seen becoming good friends in the house.

      Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Sets A Unique Record Ever Achieved By The Bigg Boss Franchise!

      Story first published: Saturday, March 21, 2020, 14:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 21, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X