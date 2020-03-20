Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Contestants Rajith Kumar And Pavan To Reunite For A Movie!

Rajith Kumar-Pavan Gino Thomas' camaraderie was one of the highlights of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2. The exit of Pavan, due to his unfortunate health issue, had disappointed the fans then. But now, the audience will be able to witness their chemistry yet again, this time on the big screen. Yes, you heard it right! The duo will share screen space for an upcoming movie titled Anjali. Directed by Ranjith Pillai and Muhammad Shah, the entertainer will have Rajith play the lead role. Bankrolled under the banner of Anjali Entertainments, the movie will have Pavan essaying a pivotal role. Anjali will start rolling from May first week and will be shot in India and the US.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the actor might portray a psychiatrist for Alleppey Ashraf's next, titled Crazy Task.

Talking about Rajith Kumar's Bigg Boss Journey, the professor, well-known for his misogynistic remarks, had grabbed all the attention since his entry in the second season of the Malayalam reality show. His sudden suspension from the house had disappointed many and led to his fans eagerly waiting to see the popular contestant at the Cochin International Airport premises. Well, the love from the fans turned into trouble for him as a case was filed against him for violating the instructions announced by the health department in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. Later, he was granted bail by the Kerala Police.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Comes To An End Due To Coronavirus: Contestants Leave The House