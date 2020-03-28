    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Fame Abhirami Suresh On Her Bond With Rajith Kumar: He Made Us Feel At Home

      By
      |

      Singer Abhirami Suresh gave a surprise to her fans by entering Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2's house with Sister Amritha Suresh. After entering the madhouse on day 50, Abhirami Suresh bonded well with the controversial contestant Rajith Kumar.

      For those who are unversed, Rajith created headlines when he applied chilli paste on the eyes of co-contestant Reshma Rajan during the luxury budget task. For this heinous act, Rajith Kumar was sent out of the house. Despite facing a major hatred from the housemates, Abhirami Suresh was in good terms with Rajith.

      Abhirami Suresh

      Recently, after coming out of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 house, Abhirami Suresh opened up about her bond with Rajith Kumar. In an interview with Times of India, the singer said, "He was one of the people who made us feel at home in the BB house. When we entered the house, he took the initiative to talk to us first and guide us. Later, during the task, we could form a group and that friendship got stronger day by day."

      Abhirami Suresh was involved in many in-house fights. Speaking about the same, she said, "Each and every fight that happened inside the Bigg Boss house was between contestants but not individuals. Once a task is over or the day ended, that fight is over, too. Inside the house, you won't be able to maintain any personal grudge against anyone as you don't have a chance to stay away from the person. All the fights were real, but I just took it sportively."(sic)

      Talking about sister Amritha as a competitor, Abhirami said, "Amritha was a better contestant than me. She was bold, confident and had the guts to say things on anyone's face. At times, I think that the person opposite to me is a lovable individual, whereas she was clear that the other one was just a contestant, I lacked this clarity."

      Also Read : Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Fame Arya Shares An Intriguing Post On Facebook! A Warning For Cyber Bullies?

      Well, Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 has been concluded due to Coronavirus outbreak. Adding about the unexpected conclusion, Abhirami Suresh said, "When Mohanlal announced that the show is getting concluded due to Corona outbreak, we all were shocked. But, we weren't unhappy because it was the best thing to do. Bigg Boss is the reflection of society and happy that we set a good example."

      Story first published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 12:28 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 28, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X