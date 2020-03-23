Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Fame Arya Shares An Intriguing Post On Facebook! A Warning For Cyber Bullies?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 might have ended on screen midway, but it seems the controversies related to the show are here to stay. The popular contestant of the reality show, Arya has recently shared a post on her Facebook account which has aroused the curiosity of many. She wrote, "OUR STATE CYBER CELL IS VERY POWERFUL" AND WE BELIEVE IN THEM .."(sic)

Well going by the post, it looks like the understandably miffed actress has approached the Cyber cell over the backlash she has been facing on social media.

Well, her post has also invited criticism from people who continue to create jokes, memes and negative comments on Arya for her 'powerful' post. Few commented that they believe in the forest department, who are sure to capture the 'venomous snake'. While the others have supported the actress reminding that the show was a game and she was an active contestant throughout.

Known for her acting tactics in the celebrity talk show, Badai Bungalow, Arya was seen taking a stand against Rajith Kumar. The fans of the latter have been targeting the actress since then and it further increased with Rajith's sudden suspension from the house post rubbing chilli on a female contestant during a task.

Talking about the second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam, the makers had to suspend the show midway on Day 76 due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. For the uninitiated, the show was just 4 weeks away from the finale with 10 contestants inside the house when it stopped airing.

