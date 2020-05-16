Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Fame Fukru Reacts To TikTok Roasting Sensation Arjyou’s Videos!

The overnight YouTube sensation Arjun Sundaresan aka Arjyou, is the current talk of the town! His fun-filled roasting of TikTok videos has made him one of the most celebrated names on the internet today. In fact, his channel Arjyou has crossed 1.44Million subscribers in a week, which is an unusual feat on YouTube.

Well, his video didn't go down well with the TikTokers who were roasted and also their apparent fans who reacted to his roasting videos. The TikTokers include Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Fame Fukru, and users named Eechayan, Ambili, and others. Recently, Fukru who is known to be one of the biggest stars on the video-sharing platform took a dig at Arjun. He took to his YouTube Channel Fukru Vlogs and slammed Arjun for mocking the budding talents on TikTok.

The video titled Fukru reacts to Arjyou had him roasting the YouTuber and comparing him to Bigg Boss Malayalam 2's celebrated contestant Rajith Kumar. Apparently, Arjun's earlier video had a teddy bear making a 'guest appearance' which was compared to that of Rajith's behaviour of holding a bear all the time in the BB house.

Interestingly, Fukru's reaction video has received more dislikes than likes. The video, which now has 62k likes and 363k dislikes, has not gone well with Arjun's newly emerged fans as they lashed out at Fukru in the comment section, with some calling it a stint for attaining fame, while others reminded him of his own 'Teddy bear' performance inside the Bigg Boss house.

On a related note, netizens have compared Arjun to Carryminati aka Ajay Negar who usually roasts celebrities, TikTokers, and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Surprisingly, the latter's latest video was taken down by YouTube and since then Twitter is trending with hashtags #justiceforcarryminati and #bantiktokindia

Veena Nair Recreates Kavya Madhavan's Iconic Scene From Anandabhadram On TikTok; Video Goes Viral

Also Read: Sujo Mathew: 'The Unexpected Conclusion Of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Was Heartbreaking'