    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Fame Pradeep Chandran Gets Hitched Amid Lockdown

      Actor and Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 contestant Pradeep Chandran tied the knot with Anupama Ramachandran. The duo entered wedlock in a private function on July 12 in Thiruvananthapuram amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

      The couple followed all the lockdown norms for their wedding, which was attended by the immediate family members only. In the pictures that went viral on social media, Pradeep looks handsome as he wears a cream coloured kurta with mundu (dhoti) while Anupama goes for a traditional look, as she is decked up in a red Kerala silk saree and gold jewellery.

      Recently, the actor shared an invitation to the wedding on social media. In the video, he also expressed his unhappiness regarding his brother, who is abroad and won't be able to make it to the wedding.

      Several celebrities including Pradeep's Bigg Boss housemates Alina Pallikal, Badai Bungalow Fame Arya and Veena Nair, who were unable to attend the wedding due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions showered love and congratulatory notes through social media.

      Pradeep started his career as an actor with a daily soap titled Thazhvara telecasted in Doordarshan. He has also worked in Kunjali Marakkar and Karutha Muthu. He entered the Malayalam film industry with Major Ravi's blockbuster movie Mission 90 Days that starred Mammootty in the lead role. Anupama Ramachandran, who is a native of Karunagapally works in Infosys.

      Story first published: Monday, July 13, 2020, 10:36 [IST]
