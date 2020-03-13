Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: How Is Rajith Kumar’s Suspension Going To Impact The Show’s TRP?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 is going through its 67th day with 11 contestants in the house. The show, which took a steady pace lately, saw Rajith Kumar getting suspended due to unethical wrongdoing during the week's luxury budget task. The professor had apparently rubbed chilli on Reshma Rajan's face because of which he was shown the door temporarily. It was rumoured that the 'play' might be a TRP stunt by the makers, who were gearing up for the secret room task. But unfortunately, he was nowhere shown in the last two episodes of the show which proves that he has been actually dropped out temporarily by the makers.

Well, Asianet, the telecasting channel of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 might lose a good number of audiences this week as most of them have boycotted the show due to his suspension. Many took to social media handles to express their disapproval on the same. Also, the other competing channel, Mazhavil Manorama telecasts Ningalkkum Aakaam Kodesshwaran at the same time. The audience is preferably watching the game show, hosted by Suresh Gopi over Bigg Boss Malayalam 2.

While others are waiting for Rajith Kumar's re-entry in the house, it will be interesting to watch what Asianet and the makers of the Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 have in store for the upcoming week. It is to be noted that Rajith Kumar had won the captaincy task a few days before the hapless event took place during the task. There has also been a buzz that Rajith Kumar might get arrested under multifarious charges that include Sec 324, Sec 323, and Sec 325. Well, it will be clarified only when the show's anchor Mohanlal joins the contestants during the weekend episode.

