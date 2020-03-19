Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Telecasting Channel Becomes Victim Of Social Media Backlash For Being Unfair

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 is currently in its 74th day with just 4 weeks left for the finale. Well, as per the show's production company, Endemol Shine India's Facebook post announcing a voluntary suspension of all administrative and production departments in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, it is apparent that the Malayalam show might end its journey this week.

Going by the comments on the post, the telecasting channel has received severe backlash from the netizens. Most of the comments have called the channel biased for being unfair with Rajith Kumar who was ousted from the show for rubbing chilli on Reshma Rajan's eyes. The professor was seen apologising to her, her family and the audience, and walking down the stage with disappointment on his last day on the show.

To add more complications to the situation mini-screen actor Manoj Nair has been banned by the channel for supporting Rajith Kumar. The actor had revealed about it during a live video in which he apologised to the channel for making a public statement. Earlier he and his family were seen supporting the professor and later got disappointed with his exit from the show. The comment section of the video has been pouring in with support for the actor and criticism for the channel. Some expressed that the channel is cheating the same people who had made the channel well-liked, while others stated that they would stop watching the channel which doesn't do justice.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 To Go Off Air Due To Coronavirus?