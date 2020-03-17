Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Vote: Save Your Favourite Contestant Nominated In Week 11!

The 10th week of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 saw several turns and twists, with Rajith Kumar being suspended from the show and Reshma Rajan getting evicted in the weekend episode. On the other hand, reports were rife that the whole chilli drama which took place in the house might be makers' stunt of the makers for the secret room task. Well, all the assumptions and calculations of the audience have come to a full stop after the heart-pounding week. For now, the house has 9 contestants in total (counting Amrutha- Abhirami as one single contestant)

The Unlike Monday Nomination!

Bigg Boss calls out each contestant to nominate two out of the 8 contestants. (Captain cannot be nominated)

Unlike the previous Monday nomination, the 11th week is an open nomination week.

Nominated Contestants?

Interestingly everyone in the house, except for captain Fukru have been nominated this week!

RJ Raghu

Arya

Pashanam Shaji

Sujo Mathew

Alasandra

Daya Ashwathy

Alina

Amrutha-Abhirami

How To Vote For Your Favourite Contestants?

Install the Hotstar app from your respective iOS or Android smartphones.

Open an account on the app with your email id or phone number

Click on the search bar and type Bigg Boss Malayalam 2

Click on Vote Now and vote for your favourite contestant.

It is to be noted that a user can only cast 50 votes per day through a single account.

The votes can also be split between contestants

The voting lines will be closed after Friday midnight.

