Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Who Will Most Likely Get Evicted In 10th Week?

The 10th week of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 has been the major highlight of the show. It had witnessed the eviction of Veena Nair and an unfortunate suspension of Rajith Kumar from the house. The show, which took a steady pace lately, has now a total of 11 contestants. The weekend episode, which is just a few hours away, will write the fate of the 5 contestants who are on the nomination list. Well, the Monday episode had the house nominating Amrutha-Abhirami, Daya Aswathy, Pashanam Shaji, Reshma Rajan and RJ Raghu.

Looking at the nominated contestants' performance last week, Amrutha-Abhirami has less possibilities of getting evicted from the show. The audience has been loving the sister duo, who took a stand for Rajith Kumar during the previous episodes. Their performance in the high school task was also much appreciated.

Daya Aswathy, who suffered an eye infection was seen arguing and weeping over Rajith. Surprisingly, she also supported the professor after he was suspended for the wrongdoing. Well, a part of the audience claim that this might be Daya's strategy to gather votes through sympathy. She was also nominated by the house for jail task due to her poor performance.

Pashanam Shaji gave a good performance last week. The actor who was seen supporting Arya had impressed completely with his on the spot humour. Most probably, Pashanam might not go back this week.

Reshma Rajan, who had her birthday this week, was given an unpleasant treatment from Rajith Kumar who rubbed chilli paste over her eyes during high school tasks. Later, the model made a comeback to the show and continued performing for the task.

Finally, Raghu who had performed excellently in last week's tasks, was seen taking a stand, especially for Rajith. But, his Friday episode's statement on the latter confused the audience. Talking to Sujo Mathew, he claimed that the professor is out of the show because of his karma. He also added that if he is not getting evicted this week, he would only go out on day 90 or 95.

Well, Bigg Boss Malayalam's second season is indeed turning the heat up with each and every episode. And it will be interesting to see which contestant goes out of the house in the weekend episode.

