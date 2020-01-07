Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2: Here Is The Complete List Of Contestants!

The highly anticipated Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 was premiered on Asianet recently. Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema is back in the role of a television host with the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2. The first season of the much-talked reality show was widely accepted by the Malayali television audiences.

The first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam was aired for over a hundred days. Sabumon Abdusamad, the controversy child of Malayalam cinema won the Bigg Boss season 1 and took home the prize money of Rs. 1 crore. In the second season, 17 contestants from the various fields have entered the Bigg Boss house.

Here we present the complete list of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 contestants. Have a look...

1. Arya

Arya is a popular TV anchor turned actress, who is best known for her performance in the popular show Badai Bungalow. She is also an entrepreneur.

2. Thesni Khan

Thesni Khan is a senior actress, who is best known for her performances in the comic roles. She has appeared in several popular films including Beautiful and Trivandrum Lodge.

3. Alina Padikkal

Alina Padikkal is a television anchor turned actress, who rose to fame with her negative role in the popular serial Bharya, which was aired on Asianet. She is also a passionate biker.

4. Fukru aka Krishanjeev

Krishnajeev, who is widely popular as Fukru, his stage name, is best known for his Tik-Tok videos. He is also a social media influencer and a bike stunt artist.

5. Pradeep Chandran

Pradeep Chandran is a popular actor who has appeared in several films including Drishyam and Oppam. He has also played the lead role in the superhit Television serial Karutha Muthu, which was aired on Asianet.

6. Veena Nair

Veena Nair is a renowned actress-dancer who has majorly appeared in Television serials including the popular series Thatteem Mutteem, which has been aired in Mazhavil Manorama. She has also acted in several films.

7. Rajani Chandy

Rajani Chandy is best known for her portrayal of the central character in the popular movie Oru Muthassi Gadha. She also acted in the recently released film Gambler.

8. RJ Raghu

RJ Raghu is a popular radio jockey from Kozhikode. He is also a VJ, actor, dubbing artist, and poet.

9. Pashanam Shaji aka Saju Navodaya

Saju Navodaya is a popular comedy artist who is known for his stint with the renowned reality show Asianet Comedy Stars. The actor, is best known for his portrayal of the character Pashanam Shaji, is also seen in several films.

10. Manju Pathrose

Manju Pathrose is a television actor who is best known for her role Shyamala from the superhit TV series Marimayam, which is aired on Mazhavil Manorama channel. She is also a vlogger.

11. Pareekutty Perumbavoor

Pareekutty Perumbavoor is an actor who has appeared in several movies including Happy Wedding and Mammootty starrer Masterpiece.

12. Reshma Nair

Reshma Nair is an English teacher-turned model. She is also a social media influencer.

13. Somadas

Somadas is a popular singer who is best known for his stint with the superhit reality show Idea Star Singer, which was aired on the Asianet channel.

14. Dr. Rajith Kumar

Dr. Rajith Kumar is a college professor who became a controversial name in 2013 for his insensitive and misogynistic comments.

15. Sujo Mathew

Sujo Mathew is a former merchant navy officer turned actor, who has appeared in the Tamil film Oru Kuppai Kadhai as the antagonist.

16. Alessandra Johnson

Alessandra Johnson is an air hostess turned model.

17. Suresh Krissna

Suresh Krissna is a popular filmmaker who has directed several blockbusters in Tamil and Telugu cinema, including the Rajinikanth starrer Baasha.

