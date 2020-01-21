Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2: Somadas Walks Out Of The Show!

Bigg Boss, the much-loved show has returned to the Malayalam television screens with its second season, this January. Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema returned in the role of the host with Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2, which has already won the hearts of the Malayalam television viewers.

When Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 has successfully completed its second week of the run, the show has now witnessed an unexpected twist. Somadas, who has been considered as one of the most powerful contestants of the second season, has now walked out of the show. The singer has decided to quit the show after 15 days of participation.

According to the latest reports published by Times Of India, Somadas has decided to quit Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 owing to health issues. The reports suggest that the singer underwent the routine medical check-up at the confession room of Bigg Boss, after which he was diagnosed with high BP, sugar, and cholesterol.

Later, the Bigg Boss called him to the confession room once again and advised him to quit the show and undergo immediate medical treatment. Even though Somadas was visibly upset and didn't want to walk out of the show, the singer later obliged and decided to quit.

As expected, the singer's sudden decision to quit Bigg Boss left the fellow contestants in shock. During the discussions, fellow contestant Veena Nair, the popular actress revealed that Somadas is facing some financial issues. Before his exit, Bigg Boss house hosted a small celebration on the occasion of Somadas's wedding anniversary, where he sang a romantic song for his wife.

Recently, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 had held its first elimination. Rajini Chandy, the Oru Muttashi Gadha actress had emerged as the first contestant to be eliminated from the Mohanlal-hosted show. Now, after Somadas's exit, 15 contestants are a part of the show.

