    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2: Somadas Walks Out Of The Show!

      By
      |

      Bigg Boss, the much-loved show has returned to the Malayalam television screens with its second season, this January. Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema returned in the role of the host with Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2, which has already won the hearts of the Malayalam television viewers.

      When Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 has successfully completed its second week of the run, the show has now witnessed an unexpected twist. Somadas, who has been considered as one of the most powerful contestants of the second season, has now walked out of the show. The singer has decided to quit the show after 15 days of participation.

      According to the latest reports published by Times Of India, Somadas has decided to quit Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 owing to health issues. The reports suggest that the singer underwent the routine medical check-up at the confession room of Bigg Boss, after which he was diagnosed with high BP, sugar, and cholesterol.

      Somadas Quits Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 | Big Boss Malayalam Season 2 Updates

      Later, the Bigg Boss called him to the confession room once again and advised him to quit the show and undergo immediate medical treatment. Even though Somadas was visibly upset and didn't want to walk out of the show, the singer later obliged and decided to quit.

      As expected, the singer's sudden decision to quit Bigg Boss left the fellow contestants in shock. During the discussions, fellow contestant Veena Nair, the popular actress revealed that Somadas is facing some financial issues. Before his exit, Bigg Boss house hosted a small celebration on the occasion of Somadas's wedding anniversary, where he sang a romantic song for his wife.

      Recently, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 had held its first elimination. Rajini Chandy, the Oru Muttashi Gadha actress had emerged as the first contestant to be eliminated from the Mohanlal-hosted show. Now, after Somadas's exit, 15 contestants are a part of the show.

      Also Read:

      Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2: Here Is The Complete List Of Contestants!

      Read more about: bigg boss mohanlal
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue