    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 Update: Double Elimination & Wild Card Entries This Weekend!

      By
      |

      Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2, the popular show which has been hosted by the complete actor Mohanlal, has already won the hearts of the Malayalam television audiences. Bigg Boss Malayalam which is best known for its twists and surprises, shocked its audiences with double elimination and wild card entries this weekend.

      Surprisingly, two housemates were eliminated from Bigg Boss Malayalam this weekend, to the much shock of the housemates. The two popular contestants of the Mohanlal-hosted show, Preekutty Perumbavoor, the young actor and Suresh Krishna, the popular filmmaker are eliminated from the show in its third weekend.

      Pareekutty Perumbavoor, who is a budding actor has appeared in several movies including Omar Lulu's Happy Wedding and Mammootty starrer Masterpiece. Suresh Krishna, on the other hand, is a renowned filmmaker who directed several blockbusters in Tamil and Telugu cinema, including the Rajinikanth starrer Baasha.

      Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 Update | Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 Elimination

      After the elimination, host Mohanlal surprised the housemates with double wildcard entries, which is happening for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss Malayalam. Social activist Jazla Madasseri and social media influencer Daya Ashwathy entered the Bigg Boss house as wild card entries, to the much excitement of both the housemates and audiences.

      Jazla Madasseri, who is a former politician, rose to fame after she participated in a flashmob during the Internation Film Festival Of Kerala in 2017. She later garnered attention with her political stands on social media. Daya Ashwathy, on the other hand, is a beautician and social media influencer by profession.

      Rajini Chandy, the Oru Muttassi Gadha actress was the first contestant from the Bigg Boss house to get eliminated. The actress had received severe backlash from the netizens for her controversial statements about the fellow contestant Dr. Rajith Kumar. Somadas, the popular singer, had quit Bigg Boss Malayalam last week owing to health issues.

      Also Read:

      Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2: Somadas Walks Out Of The Show!

      Read more about: bigg boss mohanlal
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X