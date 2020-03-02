    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss Malayalam 2; Who Will Be Nominated In The Ninth Week?

      Season 2 of Bigg Boss Malayalam has entered its ninth week. The upcoming Monday episode will mark this week's nomination. Going by the precap of the Monday episode, Sujo Mathew, RJ Raghu, Dr. Rajith Kumar, Veena Nair, and Arya will probably be nominated this week. It is also to be noted that Arya and RJ Raghu have already procured immunity cards that have not been used by the two yet. The host of the reality show Mohanalal, during the weekend episode, had reminded both that the durability of the card would end before the tenth week. Probably, the duo might use their cards in the Monday episode.

      Currently, the housemates have divided themselves into two groups, with one group supporting Dr. Rajith Kumar and the others standing with the Arya-Veena-Saju group. Also, Fukru has become the captain for this week beating Abhirami Suresh, Amritha Suresh and Sujo.

      Bigg Boss Malayalam

      On a related note, rumours are doing the rounds that the whole show is scripted. As per the weekend episode, RJ Sooraj's absence was noticed much before his eviction announcement. This made it evident that the show was trying to elevate its TRP ratings. Also, there are allegations by netizens that Mohanlal was also a part of the manipulations and has urged Suresh Gopi to host the reality show.

