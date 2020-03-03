    For Quick Alerts
      Bilal: The Mammootty-Amal Neerad Project To Start Rolling Soon!

      Bilal, the action thriller that features Mammootty in the titular role is unarguably one of the most anticipated upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema in 2020. The movie which is a sequel to the 2007-released action thriller Big B is all set to go on floors very soon. Reportedly, Bilal will start rolling by the second week of March.

      According to the latest updates, the Mammootty starrer will be widely shot at the various locations of Kochi and Kolkata. The first schedule of Bilal, that will go on floors by the second week of March, will be completely shot in and around Kochi city.

      The team is said to be planning to take a break after finishing the Kochi schedule. After a short break, the second schedule of Bilal will begin in Kolkata, where the most crucial portion of the project will be shot. The makers are expected to make an official announcement on the project before the shoot begins.

      Read more about: bilal mammootty amal neerad Big B
      Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 23:38 [IST]
