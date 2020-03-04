    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bilal: The Mammootty-Amal Neerad Project To Start Rolling Soon!

      By
      |

      Bilal, the action thriller that features Mammootty in the titular role is unarguably one of the most anticipated upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema in 2020. The movie which is a sequel to the 2007-released action thriller Big B is all set to go on floors very soon. Reportedly, Bilal will start rolling by the second week of March.

      According to the latest updates, the Mammootty starrer will be widely shot at the various locations of Kochi and Kolkata. The first schedule of Bilal, that will go on floors by the second week of March, will be completely shot in and around Kochi city.

      The team is said to be planning to take a break after finishing the Kochi schedule. After a short break, the second schedule of Bilal will begin in Kolkata, where the most crucial portion of the project will be shot. The makers are expected to make an official announcement on the project before the shoot begins.

      Bilal: The Mammootty-Amal Neerad Project To Start Rolling Soon

      As per the reports, along with Mammootty, the main cast of Big B including Manoj K Jayan, Lena, Mamta Mohandas, Bala, and so on are retained in the sequel. Bilal will also feature several new additions in its cast including some popular faces of the Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi film industries in the pivotal roles.

      Big B, which marked the directorial debut of Amal Neerad, the renowned cinematographer, was not a great commercial success. But the movie later earned the cult status and a strong fan base among the Malayalam cinema audiences, with its different and stylish making and catchy dialogues.

      Bilal is scripted by Unni R, who was also the writer of the first installment, Big B. Amal Neerad, the director of the project himself handles the cinematography of the project. More details about the Mammootty starrer and the first look poster of the project are expected to be revealed soon.

      Read more about: bilal mammootty amal neerad Big B
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X