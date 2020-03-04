Bilal: The Mammootty-Amal Neerad Project To Start Rolling Soon!

Bilal, the action thriller that features Mammootty in the titular role is unarguably one of the most anticipated upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema in 2020. The movie which is a sequel to the 2007-released action thriller Big B is all set to go on floors very soon. Reportedly, Bilal will start rolling by the second week of March.

According to the latest updates, the Mammootty starrer will be widely shot at the various locations of Kochi and Kolkata. The first schedule of Bilal, that will go on floors by the second week of March, will be completely shot in and around Kochi city.

The team is said to be planning to take a break after finishing the Kochi schedule. After a short break, the second schedule of Bilal will begin in Kolkata, where the most crucial portion of the project will be shot. The makers are expected to make an official announcement on the project before the shoot begins.

As per the reports, along with Mammootty, the main cast of Big B including Manoj K Jayan, Lena, Mamta Mohandas, Bala, and so on are retained in the sequel. Bilal will also feature several new additions in its cast including some popular faces of the Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi film industries in the pivotal roles.

Big B, which marked the directorial debut of Amal Neerad, the renowned cinematographer, was not a great commercial success. But the movie later earned the cult status and a strong fan base among the Malayalam cinema audiences, with its different and stylish making and catchy dialogues.

Bilal is scripted by Unni R, who was also the writer of the first installment, Big B. Amal Neerad, the director of the project himself handles the cinematography of the project. More details about the Mammootty starrer and the first look poster of the project are expected to be revealed soon.