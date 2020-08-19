Calicut Express: Director Maya Announces Malayalam Movie Based On Kozhikode Air Crash

Days after the heart-wrenching Kozhikode air crash that shook the country, a group of film enthusiasts have decided to make a screen adaptation of the two weeks old incident. A film titled Calicut Express has been announced, which will be helmed by Maya. Backed by Take Off Cinemas, the film on the real-life event will be scripted by Majeed Maranchery.

As per reports, the film will star a big Mollywood star along with a hundred new faces. The makers of Calicut Express are planning to start rolling from January 2021 and to release the film in the first week of August, 2021.

The plane crash at the Kozhikode International Airport of Kerala (Calicut Airport) took place on August 7, 2020, which killed 18 people, including 4 children, 1 pilot and 1 co-pilot. The unfortunate incident occurred after an Air India Express flight skidded off the runway of the tabletop airport, eventually falling into a slope, shattering the aircraft into two while killing and injuring many.

The incident also saw the unity of the locals, who took part in the rescue operation. Many celebrities including film stars and politicians applauded the effort of the people, who are currently under quarantine after a few of the injured passengers tested positive for COVID-19.

