CBI 5: The Pre-Production Of The Mammootty Starrer Begins!

Mammootty, the megastar has played a lot of memorable characters in his 4-decades long acting career. Sethurama Iyer from the CBI Series still remains one of the most celebrated characters played by Mammootty to date. As we all know, the megastar is now all set to portray Sethurama Iyer once again in the fifth installment of the CBI Series.

As per the latest updates, the pre-production work of the highly anticipated project, which has been tentatively titled as CBI 5, has finally begun. The exciting update was revealed after a picture of director K Madhu and writer SN Swamy with the crew members of the project started circulating on the social media platforms.

If the reports are to be believed, CBI 5 will be the final part of the CBI Series, which is unarguably the most popular movie franchise ever made in the Malayalam cinema. According to the scriptwriter SN Swamy, it took him almost 3 years to complete the screenplay of the Mammootty starrer.

The senior writer also stated that CBI 5 will redefine the Malayalam film industry's ways of conceiving crime thrillers. According to SN Swamy, the climax of the K Madhu directorial will be a first-of-its-kind experience for the Malayalam cinema audiences and will start a new wave in the industry.

The character Sethurama Iyer, a CBI official, first appeared on the silver screen in Oru CBI Diary Kurippu, the 1988-released movie directed by K Madhu. The series later had three more installments titled Jagratha, Sethurama Iyer CBI, and Nerariyan CBI, which were released in 1989, 2004, and 2005, respectively.

Jagathy Sreekumar and Mukesh, the senior actors who appeared in the pivotal roles in the first 4 installments, are reportedly not a part of CBI 5. Instead, the project will feature a fresh star cast, including the popular writer-director, turned actor Renji Panicker.