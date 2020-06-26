Chemban Vinod And Wife Mariam Thomas React To Trolls On Their Age Difference

Not too long ago, Malayalam actor Chemban Vinod got hitched to Mariam Thomas in a hush-hush ceremony. The wedding that took place with the attendance of limited family members owing to COVID-19, soon became the talk of the town, majorly due to the couple's age difference and the actor's second marriage. Vinod and Mariam, who is a psychologist by profession and a Zumba dancer were trolled for the wedding citing the 17-year age difference between the two.

Well now, the actor and his wife have finally decided to respond to the trolls in an interview with a leading Malayalam daily. The Jallikattu actor asked the trollers that doesn't a 25-year old individual have the capacity to take his/her own decision. He said that it is fine if people don't like them, but poking nose into someone's life is not a good thing to do. Vinod was quoted as saying, "Is there a law that talks about the age difference the bride and the groom should maintain for a wedding? Doesn't an individual who is 25-year-old mature enough to make their own decisions in life? It is fine even if they don't like us, but poking into someone's life is really weird."

Talking about how cupid stuck the two, Mariam said that the two met each other during a wedding. She was quoted as saying, "Age difference is no problem for me. We first met during a common friend's wedding. After completing my studies in Pune, I started working in Kochi. We were in a cordial relationship for a long time, eventually, we decided to get married. I and Chemban are compatible. I can openly talk about anything to him. I didn't want to lose him just because he is older than me."

The duo also thanked the fans and followers for the congratulatory messages they have showered on them.

Chemban Vinod made it to the industry through Lijo Jose Pellissery's Nayakan in 2010. The actor has played several remarkable roles and is one of the promising actors of Mollywood. Vinod was recently seen in Trance directed by Anwar Rasheed.

Chemban Vinod Enters Wedlock In A Private Ceremony; Actor Shares The News Through Social Media

Renji Panicker's Son Nikhil Enters Wedlock Amid COVID-19 Lockdown